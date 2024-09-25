MP: Death Toll Rises To 9 In Damoh's Truck-Auto Rickshaw Accident; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Assistance | FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in a truck-auto rickshaw accident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday evening has risen to nine after two more persons died while undergoing treatment, a senior district officer said.

The accident occurred near Samanna village on Damoh-Katni state highway under the jurisdiction of Dehat police station in the district on Tuesday evening. Initially, seven persons died on the spot while three sustained severe injuries and were referred to Jabalpur for further treatment. During the treatment two more persons died and one woman is still under treatment and said to be out of danger.

"In the tragic incident that occurred in Samanna village yesterday evening, initially seven people died on the spot and three sustained severe injuries who were referred to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment. During the treatment, two more severely injured people, including a child, died. Now, the death toll in the accident rose to nine people," Damoh Collector Shudhir Kumar Kochar said on Wednesday.

"One woman is alive and undergoing treatment at Jabalpur Medical College Hospital. Her health is said to be stable as of now, and we are continuously monitoring her health condition," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Collector Kochar said, "A recklessly driven truck collided with an autorickshaw head-on near Samanna village in which seven people died on the spot and three sustained severe injuries in the district. The injured were brought to the hospital, and after primary treatment, they have been referred to Jabalpur for further treatment."

MP CM Mohan Yadav announces financial assistance

दमोह जिले अंतर्गत दमोह-कटनी स्टेट हाईवे पर ट्रक और ऑटो की टक्कर में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों की मृत्यु के दुखद समाचार से मन व्यथित है। इस भीषण सड़क हादसे में लापरवाही करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



परमपिता परमेश्वर से दिवंगत पुण्यात्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 24, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already announced the financial assistance to the victims, and the administration is forwarding the names and other necessary details of the victims, he added.

CM Yadav posted on X, "Saddened to hear the death of several lives in a collision of a truck and an auto on the Damoh-Katni state highway in Damoh district. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who were negligent in this horrific road accident. I pray to the Almighty to give place to the departed souls at His lotus feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

"On behalf of the state government, I have given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. We are all with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he further wrote.