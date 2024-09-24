 MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical

MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical

The police reached the spot immediately and seven dead bodies were rescued with the help of a bulldozer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh | FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven people died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday, after a speeding truck rammed into an overloaded auto. Three others were severely injured and were rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered in Dehat police station and further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...
article-image

Bodies rescued with the help of bulldozer

According to information, a truck rammed into an auto at Bandakpur road in front of Samanna village of ​​Damoh on Tuesday. It was reported that approximately 10 people were siting in the auto.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral

The accident site sent the shock waves to the commuters as the bodies laid in a pool of blood. The police reached the spot immediately and seven dead bodies were rescued with the help of a bulldozer.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs
article-image

Identities of the deceased & injured yet to be ascertained

Three injured people were sent to the nearby hospital in Jabalpur for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical. The police were trying to identify the dead and the injured so to contact the family and hand over them.

The police have registered a case against the accused driver in Dehat police station and started searching for the accused on the basis of registration number.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Hindu Mahasabha President Labels Ticket Buyers 'Anti-National' Ahead Of India-Bangladesh T20...

WATCH: Hindu Mahasabha President Labels Ticket Buyers 'Anti-National' Ahead Of India-Bangladesh T20...

MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical

MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical

Hang Rapists Of Toddlers In Public Places & Leave Dogs On Their Dead Bodies: BJP's Usha Thakur After...

Hang Rapists Of Toddlers In Public Places & Leave Dogs On Their Dead Bodies: BJP's Usha Thakur After...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold