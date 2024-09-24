MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical

Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh | FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven people died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday, after a speeding truck rammed into an overloaded auto. Three others were severely injured and were rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered in Dehat police station and further investigations are underway.

Bodies rescued with the help of bulldozer

According to information, a truck rammed into an auto at Bandakpur road in front of Samanna village of ​​Damoh on Tuesday. It was reported that approximately 10 people were siting in the auto.

The accident site sent the shock waves to the commuters as the bodies laid in a pool of blood. The police reached the spot immediately and seven dead bodies were rescued with the help of a bulldozer.

Identities of the deceased & injured yet to be ascertained

Three injured people were sent to the nearby hospital in Jabalpur for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical. The police were trying to identify the dead and the injured so to contact the family and hand over them.

The police have registered a case against the accused driver in Dehat police station and started searching for the accused on the basis of registration number.