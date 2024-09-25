 WATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh Congress

WATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh Congress

Several councillors are reportedly going door-to-door to encourage people to become members, even targeting workers in households.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress has slammed the BJP's membership drive as a 'fraud' on Wednesday. The opposition party shared a video on social media platform X, questioning the alleged unfair method use by the BJP 'gang' to enroll people.

In the video, it appears that a government ration shop is being used as an office to enroll people as BJP members without their knowledge at Bhopal's Chhola Road.

The footage shows individuals being signed up for BJP membership, many of whom seem unaware of what they are joining.

Read Also
WATCH: Gwalior Govt School Teachers Throw 'Chappal' At Each Other As Lady Teacher Accuses Male...
article-image

Watch the video below :-

FPJ Shorts
Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper
Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper
IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session; Viral Video
IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session; Viral Video
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Read Also
Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Gives BJP Membership To Women, Youth; Councillors Active On Field
article-image

BJP Councillors, Ministers get active on ground

Several councillors are reportedly going door-to-door to encourage people to become members, even targeting workers in households.

One example came to light in Bhopal's Kohefiza area, where a corporator and several BJP members insisted housemaids to take the membership. When she said, she has a busy schedule and won't be able to devote time to the party, the members said, "No worries, just a photograph, name, and number will do.”

A similar incident was reported in Satna, where a minister allegedly asked the members to set up camps across the region to resolve power bill related disputes to woo villagers and simultaneously add their names as members in the register.

Read Also
Parents In Bhopal Prioritize Daughters' Safety Amid Rising Concerns Over Sexual Assault Incidents On...
article-image

This situation raises concerns about the transparency of the membership process and whether individuals are being fully informed before joining the party.

All senior BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh including CM Mohan Yadav, party chief VD Sharma, and MLAs are actively participating in the drive, encouraging people to join BJP. They aim to achieve a target of 1.5 crore members under this membership drive, which began several days ago, now being in full swing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh...

WATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh...

MP: Death Toll Rises To 9 In Damoh's Truck-Auto Rickshaw Accident; CM Mohan Yadav Announces...

MP: Death Toll Rises To 9 In Damoh's Truck-Auto Rickshaw Accident; CM Mohan Yadav Announces...

Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Gives BJP Membership To Women, Youth; Councillors Active On Field

Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Gives BJP Membership To Women, Youth; Councillors Active On Field

VIDEO: 'Yahi Gadh Dunga,' Madhya Pradesh Cop Abuses & Threatens To Kill Youth At Rewa Police Station...

VIDEO: 'Yahi Gadh Dunga,' Madhya Pradesh Cop Abuses & Threatens To Kill Youth At Rewa Police Station...

Fertiliser Shortage In MP? Farmers Wait Overnight In Long Queues Outside Fertiliser Centre, Still...

Fertiliser Shortage In MP? Farmers Wait Overnight In Long Queues Outside Fertiliser Centre, Still...