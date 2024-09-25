WATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress has slammed the BJP's membership drive as a 'fraud' on Wednesday. The opposition party shared a video on social media platform X, questioning the alleged unfair method use by the BJP 'gang' to enroll people.

In the video, it appears that a government ration shop is being used as an office to enroll people as BJP members without their knowledge at Bhopal's Chhola Road.

The footage shows individuals being signed up for BJP membership, many of whom seem unaware of what they are joining.

Watch the video below :-

BJP Councillors, Ministers get active on ground

Several councillors are reportedly going door-to-door to encourage people to become members, even targeting workers in households.

One example came to light in Bhopal's Kohefiza area, where a corporator and several BJP members insisted housemaids to take the membership. When she said, she has a busy schedule and won't be able to devote time to the party, the members said, "No worries, just a photograph, name, and number will do.”

A similar incident was reported in Satna, where a minister allegedly asked the members to set up camps across the region to resolve power bill related disputes to woo villagers and simultaneously add their names as members in the register.

This situation raises concerns about the transparency of the membership process and whether individuals are being fully informed before joining the party.

All senior BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh including CM Mohan Yadav, party chief VD Sharma, and MLAs are actively participating in the drive, encouraging people to join BJP. They aim to achieve a target of 1.5 crore members under this membership drive, which began several days ago, now being in full swing.