Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Gives BJP Membership To Women, Youth; Councillors Active On Field

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the Jayanti of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed new BJP members, including women and youth at booth numbers 138 and 134, situated in the Narela assembly constituency in Bhopal, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Mayor Malti Rai, Minister Vishvas Sarang, and other BJP leaders were present. Similarly, BJP State In-Charge Dr. Mahendra Singh welcomed new members at booth number 46 in the Bhopal North Assembly. BJP State Co-In-Charge Satish Upadhyay also visited booth number 196 in the Bhopal Dakshin Assembly seat.

To commemorate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti, the BJP has set a target of increasing membership at booths. All senior BJP leaders have rushed to booths across the state to carry out the membership drive. Notably, the BJP aims to achieve a target of 1.5 crore members under this membership drive, which began several days ago.

BJP's Priyanka Mishra, Kohefiza area's councillor also contributed to this effort by going door-to-door to encourage people to join the membership drive.

