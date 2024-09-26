 Indore Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Driver; 'Goli Mar Dena,' Says Accused In Defence
Indore Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Driver; 'Goli Mar Dena,' Says Accused In Defence

Parents and other people reached the school and they reported the matter to school administration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl was allegedly molestated by school bus driver in Indore on Thursday. The incident pertains to a renowned English medium school of the city.

According to information, the girl revealed the matter to her parents when they, along with the parents of other children, lodged a complaint with the school administration. Police said that no complaint was received till the filing of the report.

In the video, the boy can be heard saying, "She's a little girl, she'll say anything, and you'll believe her." Meanwhile, the officers are heard questioning him, asking, "aur kitno k sath kiya hai aisa" (who else have you done this to? How many other girls have you done this with?)

As the parents grille dthe accused, he said, "Goli mar dena, agar maine kiya ho" (Shoot me dead if I am found guilty).

Due to privacy policies, FPJ cannot share the video publicly.

Parents approach school

The parents of the victim girl approached the school situated on AB Road under Rau police station jurisdiction with complaint that a bus driver of their school molested their daughter. The accused also touched her private parts. 

After this complaint, the school administration swung into action, and they called the police. Later, they called the driver, who refuted allegations, and warned him. The school administration was also taking steps to take action against the driver. 

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma informed Free Press that we also came to know about this incident through social media. No one has yet reached the police station with a complaint regarding this matter. On receiving the complaint, strict action will be taken against the accused.

