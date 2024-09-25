 Indore Girl Pairs Bra With Denim For Instagram Reel In Chappan Market, Leaves Public Stunned; VIDEO Viral
Indore Girl Pairs Bra With Denim For Instagram Reel In Chappan Market, Leaves Public Stunned; VIDEO Viral

When she received negative reactions on social media, the girl came live on Instagram at Tuesday night and justified herself. She mentioned that she didn't care about negatives compliments and comments.

Aanchal SoodUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl donning a bra with a pair of denim at a food market in Indore caught several eyeballs. She was seen wearing a white deep-necked bra with a black denim as she roamed around Indore's Chappan market, which is a centre place for food lovers in Indore on Tuesday.

The video was seen as her attempt to get into limelight and become viral on social media overnight. The second half of the reel shows her paring a red bralette with a beige -coloured shorts in Meghdoot Chaupati-- a spot which draws all kind of people-- from youths to families.

Her reel was widely shared on social media platforms like Instagram and X. Some users called it obscene as she flaunted her cleavage, saying the outfit was not fit for the public place, while others were comfortable with it.

According to information, a girl shot a video in bra at Chappan and Meghdoot Chowpatty, to become famous on social media. The girl is said to be from Vijay Nagar, Indore. She posted her video on Instagram captioning it as ''Public Reaction'', as it showed the 'stunned' passersby.

Some people find it obscene as wearing such outfit in public place is not appropriate while others were completely fine with it

When she received negative reactions on social media, the girl came live on Instagram at Tuesday night and justified herself. She mentioned that she didn't care about negatives compliments and comments. The Hindu organizations have lodged a complaint at Vijaynagar police station on charges of spreading obscenity.

