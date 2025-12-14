 MP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime Electricity Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime Electricity Supply

MP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime Electricity Supply

After villagers reached the spot again, they noticed leopard pug marks and informed the Forest Department. A team arrived at the spot, inspected the area, and confirmed the presence of a leopard through paw prints. A panchnama was prepared on the spot. The forest team advised farmers to remain alert and avoid venturing into fields alone, especially during nighttime.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime Electricity Supply |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): An adult leopard was spotted on Saturday morning in a banana plantation located on Koteshwar Road in Kothada village in Nisarpur area. 

As per reports, the incident occurred around 9 am when field owner Jitendra Bhagirath Patel reached his farm along with laborers. On entering the plantation, they suddenly came face to face with the leopard and immediately fled to save their lives.

Read Also
MP News: Congress MLA, Leaders Bring 1,000 Cows To Sheopur Collectorate For Protest; Video Goes...
article-image

After villagers reached the spot again they noticed leopard pug marks and informed the Forest Department. A team arrived at the spot, inspected the area and confirmed the presence of a leopard through paw prints. A panchnama was prepared on the spot.

Forest team advised farmers to remain alert and avoid venturing into fields alone, especially during nighttime. Farmers already distressed due to night-time electricity supply were frightened due to leopard sighting in the area.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Exchanges No.10 Jersey For World Cup Ball In GOAT Meet Up
VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Exchanges No.10 Jersey For World Cup Ball In GOAT Meet Up
EAM Jaishankar Condemns Terror Attack On Hanukkah Celebrations At Australia’s Bondi Beach, Expresses Solidarity With Jewish Community
EAM Jaishankar Condemns Terror Attack On Hanukkah Celebrations At Australia’s Bondi Beach, Expresses Solidarity With Jewish Community
Queensland Makes First Appearance At DIDAC India 2025 Focuses On Skills And Digital Learning
Queensland Makes First Appearance At DIDAC India 2025 Focuses On Skills And Digital Learning
VIDEO: Pankaj Chaudhary Elected Unopposed As Uttar Pradesh BJP President
VIDEO: Pankaj Chaudhary Elected Unopposed As Uttar Pradesh BJP President
Read Also
MP News: Air India To Operate Additional Flights On Bengaluru - Bhopal Route From December 14
article-image

Farmers alleged that they have no choice but to irrigate their fields in the dark which increases the risk of encounters with wild animals.

They said that the combination of wildlife threat and night shifts has created fear among farmers and laborers. Farmers demanded day-time electricity supply for irrigation to ensure their safety. The Forest Department appealed to residents to report any leopard movement immediately and follow safety guidelines strictly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime...

MP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO

Indore News: 8-Year-Old Comes Into Contact With High-Tension Wires, Sustains 50% Burns

Indore News: 8-Year-Old Comes Into Contact With High-Tension Wires, Sustains 50% Burns

MP News: ₹70 Lakh Fireworks Steal Spotlight At MLA Golu Shukla’s Son’s Wedding In Indore;...

MP News: ₹70 Lakh Fireworks Steal Spotlight At MLA Golu Shukla’s Son’s Wedding In Indore;...

Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer

Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer