MP News: Leopard Sighting Instigates Fear Among Farmers In Kukshi; Farmers Irked Over Nighttime Electricity Supply

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): An adult leopard was spotted on Saturday morning in a banana plantation located on Koteshwar Road in Kothada village in Nisarpur area.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 9 am when field owner Jitendra Bhagirath Patel reached his farm along with laborers. On entering the plantation, they suddenly came face to face with the leopard and immediately fled to save their lives.

After villagers reached the spot again they noticed leopard pug marks and informed the Forest Department. A team arrived at the spot, inspected the area and confirmed the presence of a leopard through paw prints. A panchnama was prepared on the spot.

Forest team advised farmers to remain alert and avoid venturing into fields alone, especially during nighttime. Farmers already distressed due to night-time electricity supply were frightened due to leopard sighting in the area.

Farmers alleged that they have no choice but to irrigate their fields in the dark which increases the risk of encounters with wild animals.

They said that the combination of wildlife threat and night shifts has created fear among farmers and laborers. Farmers demanded day-time electricity supply for irrigation to ensure their safety. The Forest Department appealed to residents to report any leopard movement immediately and follow safety guidelines strictly.