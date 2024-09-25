VIDEO: 'Yahi Gadh Dunga,' Madhya Pradesh Cop Abuses & Threatens To Kill Youth At Rewa Police Station After He Seeks Update On Stolen Bike

VIDEO: Head Constable Abuses, Threatens To Kill Youth At Police Station In MP's Rewa | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a cop misbehaving with a complainant has surfaced on social media. The head constable can be seen hurling abuses and beating the youth who visited the police station to seek the final report of his bike stolen in December 2023 for insurance claim.

The video pertains to Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district and the incident is said to occur on September 20, however it is on Wednesday when the clip went viral. "Tu fir aa gaya! Yahin gadh dunga tujhe," (You have come again, I shall bury you alive) the cop can be heard saying in the video.

The head constable present in the video has been identified as Hemant Shukla. Based on the viral video, he was suspended by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh for his inappropriate behaviour.

What was the matter?

Priyanshu, a resident of the Saman area in Rewa, had reported the theft of his new bike back in December 2023. However, the police could neither recover the bike, nor arrest the thieves till date in 2024.

He said "I was still paying the instalments, and I hoped the police would find my bike. But even after months, the bike was neither recovered nor any suspects arrested."

Accused cop became curious after receiving calls

Later, when Priyanshu eventually requested a final police report to claim insurance, he was still being delayed. On September 20, he called Head Constable Hemant Shukla about the matter. Shukla did not answer the first call, but when Priyanshu called again, Shukla picked up and became furious. He abused him over call and summoned him at the police station.

When Priyanshu reached the police station, Head Constable Shukla arrived after a long time. As soon as Priyanshu introduced himself, Shukla started verbally abusing him and slapped him, threatening to kill him.

Further action to be taken after investigation

For his safety, Priyanshu recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone and captured Shukla’s abusive language and threats. He also reported the incident to SP Vivek Singh providing video evidence. After reviewing the video, SP Singh suspended the accused head constable, Hemant Shukla.

SP Vivek Singh stated, "The video shows the officer behaving inappropriately with the complainant. He has been suspended, and an investigation will be conducted to take further action."