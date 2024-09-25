 MP September 25 Weather Updates: Orange Alert In 8, Yellow Alert In 10 Districts Including Indore, Ujjain & Others; Heavy Rainfall To Lash State For Next 3 Days
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
MP September 25 Weather Updates: Orange Alert In 8, Yellow Alert In 10 Districts Including Indore, Ujjain & Others; Heavy Rainfall To Lash State For Next 3 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to witness heavy rainfall over the next three days. According to the Meteorological Department, 31 districts, including Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, are on alert for heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Southern districts like Betul, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Seoni, and Pandhurna are under an 'orange' alert for very heavy rains.

Orange alert for heavy rainfall

Betul, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Seoni, and Pandhurna districts are under an 'orange' alert for heavy rain.

Yellow alert for heavy rainfall 

Sehore, Khandwa, Jhabua, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Chhindwara, Mandla, and Balaghat are under a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain.

Light rain and thunderstorms

Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, and Sagar districts are on alert for light rain and thunderstorms.

Weather condition at 11 Am

Weather condition at 11 Am | IMD Bhopal

Heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours

In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in Sehore, Khandwa, Jhabua, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Chhindwara, Mandla, and Balaghat. Moderate rain with thunderstorms is predicted for districts like Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, and Sagar. Other districts may witness light rain with thunder.

What do meteorologists say?

This is the fourth time in September that a strong weather system has become active. As a result, heavy rains are expected across the state on September 25, 26, and 27. IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist VS Yadav stated that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, causing rainfall across the southern and eastern regions of the state. Light rain is also possible in Bhopal by the afternoon.

IMB Bhopal

Dams may overflow again

Due to the ongoing rains, many dams and reservoirs across the state are expected to overflow once again. Out of around 250 dams in the state, nearly 200 are already full this season. Key dams like Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada have had to open their gates 6 to 10 times or more. On Tuesday, water levels rose in several reservoirs, including Atal Sagar, Mohanpura, Halali, Madikheda, Tighra, Bansujara, and Johila.

