 Madhya Pradesh: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Himself After Dad Scolds Him For Returning Late From Friend's Liquor Party
Madhya Pradesh: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Himself After Dad Scolds Him For Returning Late From Friend's Liquor Party

The father asked him, "Where were you all the night?". The father further said that his wife and children were waiting for him at home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Man hanged himself after father scolded him for coming late from party | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after his father scolded him for returning late from the liquor party on Monday. The incident took place in Kamta village of Jaitpur police station area.

The police registered a case and further investigations are underway.

According to information, Rama Yadav went to liquor party with friends on Monday night. When he returned home late at night, his wife and children were already slept and his father opened the door.

Angry, the father scolded him for coming home late at night. The father asked him, "Where were you all the night?". The father further said that his wife and children were waiting for him at home. Following this, they had an argument.

Rama then went to a separate room for sleeping and closed the door. In the morning, when his family went to wake him up, he didn't respond. Later, family broke the door and entered the room, where they saw that Rama had hanged himself with the help of a noose.

Case registered

The incident has sent shockwaves to the family. The police were informed and reached the spot immediately. The police has sent the body for post mortem.

The police have registered a case in Jaitpur police station and further investigations are underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

