Indore News: Metro’s Core Stretch To Go Underground, State To Bear Additional Cost |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push to Indore’s long-term urban development, Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting in Indore and took several crucial decisions related to metro connectivity, traffic management, infrastructure expansion and regional growth.

The most significant decision was to construct the Indore Metro underground along the core city stretch, including between Khajrana and Bengali Square. The CM announced that the state government will bear the additional financial burden of around Rs 800–900 crore to execute the underground alignment. He said the decision followed detailed deliberations on the revised metro proposal, which had faced technical and urban challenges.

“Keeping Indore’s future growth in mind, an underground metro in the core areas will provide maximum public benefit while preserving road capacity and urban aesthetics,” Yadav said.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Shivam Verma, police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh and senior officials.

Indore Metropolitan Region to cover entire Malwa

The CM also announced a major expansion of Indore Metropolitan Region (IMR), which will be extended to about 14,000 square kms by integrating Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam, Nagda, Badnawar and the Shajapur–Makshi region. He said the expanded IMR would leverage key infrastructure assets, including multiple railway junctions, an international airport, proposed airports at Ujjain and Ratlam.

Elevated corridor for addressing traffic needs for the next 25 years

Yadav directed that construction of the city’s elevated corridor should begin at the earliest. He emphasised finalising its technical design, junctions and length through expert consultations. Following the removal of BRTS, a new scientifically designed integrated traffic plan will be prepared based on fresh traffic surveys, with the corridor expected to address traffic needs for the next 25–50 years.

Other important decisions

----An international-level Startup Park and Convention Centre near MR-10, to be developed on the lines of Bharat Mandapam at a cost of Rs 550–600 crore under the PPP model. The centre will have an indoor capacity of 5,000 and outdoor capacity of 10,000 and is targeted for completion in three years.

---The long-pending Hukumchand Mill redevelopment will commence soon and project will be completed in next three years.

---12 hectares of PWD land at Palasia will be redeveloped with emphasis on greenery and open spaces.

---Installation of nearly 60,000 CCTV cameras at 13,690 locations and expansion of e-bus services with 270 electric buses from March

---- 1.5 lakh houses under PMAY

--- AstroTurf grounds, new playgrounds and modern sports facilities to be developed.

----Construction of the Western and Eastern Bypasses will begin soon. The Western Bypass will be 68 km long, while the Eastern Bypass will span 83.63 km. Besides, four-lane service roads will be constructed on both sides of the bypasses at a cost of Rs 543 crore to ease city traffic.