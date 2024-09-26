 Man Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMan Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)

Man Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)

The clash took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday in which stones were hurled and firearms were used by members of the two groups.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man after one person was killed and seven others were injured as two groups clashed over some dispute in Maksi town of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The clash took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday in which stones were hurled and firearms were used by members of the two groups. The violence was a fallout of a confrontation that occurred on Monday between the two groups, the district collector of Shajapur said in a statement.

Read Also
Indore Girl Pairs Bra With Denim For Instagram Reel In Chappan Dukan; Apologises After Receiving...
article-image

A case had been registered in connection with the September 23 incident at the Maksi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A man, identified as Anees Khan, was arrested and sent to jail, while others were absconding, it said.

The two groups again clashed over the issue on Wednesday night near Nagarpati Hanuman temple. They threw stones and used firearms during the clash, it said.

FPJ Shorts
Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally
Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally
Gujarat: 5-Month-Old Baby Attacked By Leopard In Jamnagar; Infant In Stable Condition After Emergency Care
Gujarat: 5-Month-Old Baby Attacked By Leopard In Jamnagar; Infant In Stable Condition After Emergency Care
Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA In Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland For 6 More Months
Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA In Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland For 6 More Months
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Bigg Boss Ruined Her Friendship With Abdu Rozik: 'Aapke Nazariye Ne Kharab Kar Diya'
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Bigg Boss Ruined Her Friendship With Abdu Rozik: 'Aapke Nazariye Ne Kharab Kar Diya'

The cause behind the dispute is under investigation, police said.

During the violence on Wednesday, Amzad Khan, Iqbal Khan, Arbaz, Junaid Khan, Arzan Khan, Rihan Khan and another man named Arbaz suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital. But Amzad Khan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, they said.

Read Also
Indore Smart City Applauded For Implementing 17 Projects Under 'Nurturing Neighbourhood' Initiative
article-image

Shajapur collector Riju Bafna and Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput are currently camping in Maksi to monitor the situation. A large number of police personnel are deployed there to maintain law and order in the town, as per the statement.

The situation is peaceful at present, it said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday night directed the divisional commissioner and inspector general of Ujjain range and sought information from them.

The CM also directed the administration to ensure that the injured persons receive proper medical attention.

While six of the seven injured were referred to Indore for treatment, one is hospitalised in Ujjain, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)

Man Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)

MP 26 September Weather Updates: Expect Heavy Rain In Jabalpur, Sagar & Chhindwara; Sluice Gates Of...

MP 26 September Weather Updates: Expect Heavy Rain In Jabalpur, Sagar & Chhindwara; Sluice Gates Of...

Indore Girl Pairs Bra With Denim For Instagram Reel In Chappan Dukan; Apologises After Receiving...

Indore Girl Pairs Bra With Denim For Instagram Reel In Chappan Dukan; Apologises After Receiving...

VIDEO: Staff's Friend Cuts Birthday Cake At Mahakal Mahalok Campus In Ujjain; 10 Employees Suspended

VIDEO: Staff's Friend Cuts Birthday Cake At Mahakal Mahalok Campus In Ujjain; 10 Employees Suspended

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents