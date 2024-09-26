Man Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)

Representational photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man after one person was killed and seven others were injured as two groups clashed over some dispute in Maksi town of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The clash took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday in which stones were hurled and firearms were used by members of the two groups. The violence was a fallout of a confrontation that occurred on Monday between the two groups, the district collector of Shajapur said in a statement.

A case had been registered in connection with the September 23 incident at the Maksi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A man, identified as Anees Khan, was arrested and sent to jail, while others were absconding, it said.

The two groups again clashed over the issue on Wednesday night near Nagarpati Hanuman temple. They threw stones and used firearms during the clash, it said.

The cause behind the dispute is under investigation, police said.

During the violence on Wednesday, Amzad Khan, Iqbal Khan, Arbaz, Junaid Khan, Arzan Khan, Rihan Khan and another man named Arbaz suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital. But Amzad Khan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, they said.

Shajapur collector Riju Bafna and Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput are currently camping in Maksi to monitor the situation. A large number of police personnel are deployed there to maintain law and order in the town, as per the statement.

The situation is peaceful at present, it said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday night directed the divisional commissioner and inspector general of Ujjain range and sought information from them.

The CM also directed the administration to ensure that the injured persons receive proper medical attention.

While six of the seven injured were referred to Indore for treatment, one is hospitalised in Ujjain, officials said.