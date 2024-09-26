Indore Smart City Applauded For Implementing 17 Projects Under 'Nurturing Neighbourhood' Initiative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City’s (ISC) implementation of 17 projects under the initiative of Nurturing Neighbourhood received appreciation for remarkable execution of the project following Early Childhood Development (ECD) guidelines on Wednesday. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India organised a workshop in New Delhi on Wednesday to launch the ‘Nurturing Neighbourhood Challenge 2.0’.

In this workshop, Indore Smart City CEO Divyank Singh was felicitated for his outstanding work under 'Nurturing Neighbourhood' in Indore by Smart Cities Mission Joint Secretary Rahul Kapoor.

Indore Municipal Commissioner (IMC) Shivam Verma said that Indore Smart City has successfully implemented more than 17 projects in the city under 'Nurturing Neighbourhood' initiative, which includes more than 500 public spaces. Most of these projects have been carried out in slums of the city where open spaces have been transformed to make them safe and accessible for young children and others in the community.

This work is based on the key objective of Nurturing Neighbourhoods, i.e. making spaces accessible as per Early Childhood Development (ECD) guidelines. Indore Smart City has also proposed several important projects for the future, including 'Indore Smart Jigyasa Rath', 40 'Umang Vatikas', 'Karma Rath', accessible bus stops as per ECD guidelines and development of 'Play-Master Plan' for each ward. These projects are being done with the aim of making facilities more inclusive and child-friendly for all sections of the city.