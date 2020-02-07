Vyapam Scam: Half of fake domicile certificates prepared in Rewa

BHOPAL: The district Rewa has emerged as a hub of preparing fake domicile certificate The Special Task Forces has registered total 15 cases of fake domicile certificates till date of which seven such certificates were prepared in Rewa district for securing admission in medical entrance examination. The medicos allegedly forged domicile certificates while appearing in PMT and got selected in the exam under Madhya Pradesh quota seats.

The STF which is probing Vyapam scam related complaints (that were not taken over by the CBI in July 2015) has recently filed cases of cheating, forgery and fraud against ten practising doctors, including two female medicos.

These doctors secured admissions in medical colleges of the state via MP Pre Medical Test (MPPMT) between 2004 and 2010 by submitting fake documents to establish selves as domicile candidates of the state.