Vyapam Scam: Half of fake domicile certificates prepared in Rewa

BHOPAL: The district Rewa has emerged as a hub of preparing fake domicile certificate The Special Task Forces has registered total 15 cases of fake domicile certificates till date of which seven such certificates were prepared in Rewa district for securing admission in medical entrance examination. The medicos allegedly forged domicile certificates while appearing in PMT and got selected in the exam under Madhya Pradesh quota seats.
The STF which is probing Vyapam scam related complaints (that were not taken over by the CBI in July 2015) has recently filed cases of cheating, forgery and fraud against ten practising doctors, including two female medicos.
These doctors secured admissions in medical colleges of the state via MP Pre Medical Test (MPPMT) between 2004 and 2010 by submitting fake documents to establish selves as domicile candidates of the state.
ADG-MPSTF Ashok Awasthi told Free Press, "The 12 accused have been booked u/s 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC for appearing in the qualifying examination (MPPMT) against the seats reserved for MP domicile candidates by submitting fake domicile certificates. The 12 doctors were booked after the investigations into the domicile certificates established that all the ten domicile certificates were fake".
Importantly, all the 12 fake domicile certificates show the doctors as domicile residents of MP's Rewa, Sidhi, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Morena and Datia districts that neighbour Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 12 fake domicile certificates, seven have been sourced from Rewa district and one from Sidhi district which are neighboured by East UP. In case of seven fake certificates sourced from Rewa district, six certificates pertain to Teyothar tehsil only.
"It's yet not clear whether the 12 medicos hailed from MP or UP, but in four cases, it's already established that the accused originally hailed from West and East UP. Among the 12 accused doctors some are working with hospitals in MP, while three to four are employed with reputed hospitals in Agra, Delhi and Mumbai," said a source privy to the ongoing MPSTF investigations.
The investigators are now probing possibility of organised inter-state fake documents racket being behind the ten fake domicile certificates. Involvement of the staff at tehsils or other offices whose seals are there on the certificates cannot be ruled out, the ADG said.
Besides, the 12 cases of medicos having taken admission in under graduate courses of medical colleges in MP by submitting fake domicile certificates, the STF has also lodged two cases pertaining to clearing MPPMT 2009 by candidates through impersonation and one cases pertaining to a candidate clearing police Constable recruitment test 2013 via impersonation.
