Manawar mob lynching brings BJP, Congress face-to-face

BHOPAL: The mob-lynching incident in Dhar has brought the BJP and the Congress face-to-face.
On the one hand, the BJP on Thursday blamed the government for the incident, but on the other hand, the Congress held a BJP leader Ramesh Junapani responsible for it.
Public relations officers PC Sharma said Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, expressed grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry into it.
Sharma said Junapani egged upon the mob to go for lynching. During its 15 years rule, the BJP ended the rule of law and turned the state into a Jungle Raaj, he said, adding, now, Nath has brought Ram Rajya to MP.
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the incident as unfortunate and said Nath made the state into a Talibani Pradesh.
Chouhan said that those who were beaten up gave information to the police, and that he wanted to know the reasons for cops’ inaction.
Chouhan further said the honest police officers were transferred.
While such incidents are taking place in the state, the Chief Minister is busy with holding IIFA Award function, Chouhan said.
Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said he would speak about the Dhar incident in Vidhan Sabha.
Whosoever is responsible should be punished, but the government cannot get rid of its responsibility, Bhargava said.
BJP state president Rakesh Singh demanded the resignation of Nath.
Nevertheless, media coordinator of the Congress, Narendra Saluja, said the Chief Minister set up an SIT and took action against the guilty policemen.
Saluja said the BJP was trying to give political colour to the incident whereas the person who incited the mob was a BJP leader who was arrested.
