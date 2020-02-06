Manawar mob lynching brings BJP, Congress face-to-face

BHOPAL: The mob-lynching incident in Dhar has brought the BJP and the Congress face-to-face.

On the one hand, the BJP on Thursday blamed the government for the incident, but on the other hand, the Congress held a BJP leader Ramesh Junapani responsible for it.

Public relations officers PC Sharma said Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, expressed grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry into it.

Sharma said Junapani egged upon the mob to go for lynching. During its 15 years rule, the BJP ended the rule of law and turned the state into a Jungle Raaj, he said, adding, now, Nath has brought Ram Rajya to MP.