Sumitra Tai writes to Kamal Nath: Outsiders in anti-CAA protest threaten peace in MP

BHOPAL: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressing concern over anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests across the state.
She wrote the letter on Tuesday, a day before the Nath Cabinet passed a resolution against the CAA, requesting the Centre to repeal the amended law.
In the letter, she said that outsiders were coming in the state and making provocative speeches during anti-CAA protests. This could have a bearing on the peace and tranquility in the state, she warned
She wrote “It’s clear that CAA will not snatch any right from anyone, instead it will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious minorities who have been persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The amendment in Sections 2 and 6 of the Citizenship Act will only render citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities who have come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.”
“It’s clear that CAA is meant to give citizenship rights to religious minorities persecuted in the three nations and will in no way snatch away anyone’s rights. Still protests are not only happening against CAA, but also on NRC, despite the Union home minister having made it clear on Tuesday that NRC isn’t being implemented in the country. Still protests are happening across the state against CAA-NRC-NPR. I’m particularly concerned about outsiders coming to these protests and making provocative speeches. This has happened in Indore recently,” Mahajan mentioned in the letter.
“Those making provocative speeches during the ongoing protests have even dared to publicly demand citizenship rights for insurgents/intruders. Such developments are more concerning, particularly at a time when a smart and seasoned politician like you is the CM of the state. I request you (Kamal Nath) to kindly address the issue urgently.”
She added, “You are well aware that all those states who have objection to the CAA can move the Supreme Court for legal remedy, as citizenship falls under the jurisdiction of the Central government. But what is presently happening in the name of protests against CAA isn’t appropriate.”