Sumitra Tai writes to Kamal Nath: Outsiders in anti-CAA protest threaten peace in MP

BHOPAL: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressing concern over anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests across the state.

She wrote the letter on Tuesday, a day before the Nath Cabinet passed a resolution against the CAA, requesting the Centre to repeal the amended law.

In the letter, she said that outsiders were coming in the state and making provocative speeches during anti-CAA protests. This could have a bearing on the peace and tranquility in the state, she warned

She wrote “It’s clear that CAA will not snatch any right from anyone, instead it will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious minorities who have been persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The amendment in Sections 2 and 6 of the Citizenship Act will only render citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities who have come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.”