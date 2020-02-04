'My turn as Arnab': Watch Swara Bhasker's fiery speech against those 'trying to divide the nation'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has been at the forefront of activism for a while now. Her stance against the ruling government, especially during the anti CAA-NRC rallies have made her a constant target for trolls. However, her excellence at oratory has garnered attention of many, who have hailed for being a voice for the oppressed.
Recently, Bhasker was present at an anti CAA-NRC rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her fiery speech at the podium took a dig at all those ‘trying to divide the nation’. She even shared a tweet of the video with a subtle jibe at journalist Arnab Goswami, who was heckled by comedian Kunal Kamra on a flight. The incident led to several airlines banning Kamra from flying.
She wrote, “Basically this was my turn as ‘Arnab’ .. of the other side! #indore #CAA_NRC_Protests Watch the speech in the link below.. Resist injustice and #StandUpForIndia thanks Joy!”
Earlier she shared another snippet from her speech, chanting "Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge" penned by Varun Grover. She tweeted, "We must move towards a total peaceful non- cooperation & civil disobedience against this unethical & inhuman CAA-NRC-NPR project. Thanks @varungrover for giving us this slogan"
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)