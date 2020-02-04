'My turn as Arnab': Watch Swara Bhasker's fiery speech against those 'trying to divide the nation'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has been at the forefront of activism for a while now. Her stance against the ruling government, especially during the anti CAA-NRC rallies have made her a constant target for trolls. However, her excellence at oratory has garnered attention of many, who have hailed for being a voice for the oppressed.

Recently, Bhasker was present at an anti CAA-NRC rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her fiery speech at the podium took a dig at all those ‘trying to divide the nation’. She even shared a tweet of the video with a subtle jibe at journalist Arnab Goswami, who was heckled by comedian Kunal Kamra on a flight. The incident led to several airlines banning Kamra from flying.