 VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old Instagram Influencer 'Binnu Rani'
VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old Instagram Influencer 'Binnu Rani'

The conversation begins with Deepa greeting CM Yadav, "Ram Ram Mukhyamantri Ji," and he bursts into laughter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's hilarious conversation with little girl Binnu Raniji—a social media influencer famous for her Bundeli dialect—is winning the hearts of the netizens.

The conversation, which took place at the official residence, is a heartwarming and wholesome watch. 12-year-old Deepa Yadav, who is known by her social media handle Binnu Raniji, recently got a chance to visit the CM Residence in Bhopal.

Mesmerised by the magnificent bungalow and breathtaking lake view, Binnu Raniji shares her excitement of her first visit to the CM House as she starts the video.

The video was shot during a round-table meeting held by CM Mohan Yadav at his residence.

The conversation begins with Deepa greeting CM Yadav, "Ram Ram Mukhyamantri Ji," and he bursts into laughter.

It takes a hilarious turn when she asks, "Aap humko dekhe hai" (Have you seen me before), to which the CM jokingly replies, "Hume aapko dekh ke dar lag raha hai" (I am feeling scared now).

Watch the full video here:

She expressed her excitement as she tells the CM that she is impressed by his huge bungalow, emphasising in awe that she hasn't seen anything like this before.

The conversation takes a hilarious turn when Deepa starts talking to the Chief Minister. Deepa asks, "AAap humko dekhe hai pehle?" to which the CM laughingly replies, "Aapko dekh ke dar lag raha hai." Continuing, Deepa tells the CM about herself. She said, "Humara naam hai Deepa Yadav, hume Binnu Rani bulawat hai saare," to which the CM expresses his gratitude and thanks her for meeting him.

"Like, Share, Subscribe"

The conversation took another amusing turn when Deepa Yadav asks the CM to appeal people to like and share her video like a youtuber. The CM, being humble and supportive obliges to the same and says "Like karo, Comment karo". Binnu then goes on to say "comment karo" to which the CM laughs and says "Are dara ke comment karwa rahi hai".

Who is Deepa Yadav aka Binnu Rani

12-year-old Deepa Yadav is famous on social media-- Instagram (185k followers) Facebook (100k followers) and Youtube (8k followers), hails from the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. Yadav, widely recognized as "Binnu Rani," gained widespread popularity through her humorous and relatable videos, often delivered in the Bundelkhandi dialect. Her content, which highlights local culture and everyday life, has resonated with a large audience and gone viral across social media platforms.

