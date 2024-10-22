MP: CM Mohan Yadav To Perform Virtual Bhoomi Pujan On Wednesday; Pithampur, Hatod To Get Five Units With ₹1,752 Crore Investment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an investment of Rs 1,752.41 crore, including Rs 150 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), five industrial units will be set up in Pithampur, Hatod and nearby areas of the district. For the first time, an electric vehicle (EV) firm is setting up an EV bus and light commercial vehicles factory at Pithampur.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform a virtual bhoomi pujan of all the units at Rewa Regional Industry Conclave on Wednesday. Rajesh Rathod, executive director of MPIDC Regional Office, Indore, on Monday said that the bhoomi pujan of the five industrial units to come up at Smart Industrial Park in Pithampur will be held at 10:30 am.

Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur and MLA Neena Verma will present in a function organised at Pithampur. Rathod said at 46.5 acres of land in Sector-07 M/S Pinnacle Mobility Private Limited Company is going to set up its units.

The company will manufacture EV buses and light commercial vehicles. The company is making an investment of Rs 1,600 crore and offer 501 new jobs. The unit will be Madhya Pradesh's first dedicated EV bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturing unit. M/S Core Block Scaffolding and Farm Work Private Limited will set up a unit at 21 acres of land in Sector-3 of Pithampur to manufacture metal pipes.

The company is attracting FDI of Rs 150 crore to set up the unit, wherein it will be offering 350 jobs. The MPIDC has provided 2,874.86 square metre land to M/S Carnish Powerzone Private Limited Smart Industrial Area Sector-3 of Pithampur.

The company will manufacture electric machinery and electric equipment, with investment of Rs 1.5 crore and offer 27 new jobs.

Hatod attracts investment

M/S Maa Tulja Industries is setting up a unit at 1,864 sqm land in Industrial Area Hatod.The company will manufacture plastic products and packaging materials with an investment of Rs 0.48 crore and assure to offer 13 new jobs. M/S Shri Gajanan Enterprises is also going to set up its unit at 196 sqm land in Industrial Area Rehta Khadkod, wherein it will manufacture non-ferrous metal and products. The company is going to make an investment of 0.43 crore and will offer 5 new jobs.