Ujjain Will Be Developed As Religious City Like Haridwar; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, said that on the lines of Haridwar, permission will be given to saints, sages, Mahants, Akhada Pramukhs and Mahamandleshwar to build permanent ashrams in Ujjain.

Addressing a press conference organised in connection with Simhastha preparations in the auditorium of the Simhastha Fair Office, CM Yadav said that permanent ashrams of saints and sages are a big scheme and it will be given shape through Ujjain Development Authority.

In view of Simhastha, permanent infrastructure will also be built for basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, and drainage so that problems caused by temporary construction are not created. He said, to develop Ujjain as a religious city like Haridwar, an action plan has been prepared in collaboration with all the public representatives.

Works of permanent infrastructure development like all types of four-lane and six-lane bridges will be done. Along with the development of all basic facilities, the work of construction of ashrams for saints will be done in parallel. Priority will also be given to the operation of public activities like Anna Kshetra, Dharamshala, Ashram, Medical Centre, Ayurveda Centre, etc, through the interested Sanatan Dharma followers of the society.

The CM said that it is our priority that our religious leaders come around all the Dev Sthans. Permission will be given to the saints for the construction of ashram in such a way that the building can be constructed on only one bigha of 5 bigha plot. The remaining 4 bigha plot will remain open, in which there is enough open space for parking etc. arrangements.

This permission will be given only to saints, mahants, akhara pramukhs, and mahamandleshwars. The CM said that the tender process for Ujjain-Indore six-lane work has also been done and bhoomi pujan of Ujjain-Jaora Green Field Four Lane Road will be done soon. Similarly, under the grand scheme, Indore Ujjain-Dhar, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will be developed.

Development work will be done keeping in mind the religious basic nature of Ujjain. The CM also said that in-principle approval has also been given for the operation of Indore-Ujjain metro train. Circle Vande metro train will also be operated connecting Ujjain, Dewas, Fatehabad, and Indore whose speed will be higher than that of the metro train.

Along with the rail route, all the routes of Ujjain are also being strengthened. All the routes originating from Ujjain will be made four-lane. The current airstrip will also be upgraded and technically made an airport. So that Ujjain can get an air traffic facility for 12 months.

Decision welcomed

The way CM Mohan Yadav has made a decision and plan for permanent construction for all the Akharas and their Mahamandaleshwars and saints in the Simhastha fair area, the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, president of Maa Mansa Devi Trust, Haridwar and secretary of Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhara Shrimahant Ravindra Puri has welcomed it and called the government’s decision as development-oriented.

The saints of Ujjain have also expressed happiness. President of Shaddarshan Sadhu Samaj Rameshwardas and Shaiv ??Mandal chief Shrimahant Rameshwar Giri have welcomed this decision of the CM.