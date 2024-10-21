Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Police Memorial Day; Announces To Develop Ujjain Like Pilgrim City Haridwar (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav paid tribute to the martyred police officials during the Police Memorial Day parade held at the Ujjain Police Line on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav paid his tribute to the martyred police officials during the Police Memorial Day parade held at the Ujjain Police Line on Monday. Being the chief guest, CM Yadav emphasised the irreplaceable sacrifices of police officers for the nation's internal security, unity and integrity. The Police Memorial Day is celebrated every year on October 21.

Praising their services and dedication, the CM quotes…

“Himmat se bhare hain, Parakram se bhare hain,

Madhya Pradesh ke mazboot kadam, Har musibat se bade hain.”

(“Filled with courage, driven by might, Madhya Pradesh's strong strides rise, surpassing every fight.”)

आज पुलिस शहीद स्मृति दिवस के अवसर पर पुलिस लाइन उज्जैन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सहभागिता कर शहीद हुए पुलिसकर्मियों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर उनके परिजनों को सम्मानित किया।



हमारे वीर सिपाहियों के शौर्य और साहस से हम सभी सुरक्षित जीवन व्यतीत करते हैं। आप सभी पुलिस के जवानों का… pic.twitter.com/BPRQxriHjg — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 21, 2024

Several prominent figures, including MP Anil Firojiya, MLAs Anil Jain Kaluheda and Satish Malviya, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh, Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, and SP Pradeep Sharma, were also present.

‘Ujjain to be developed as Haridwar’

#WATCH | Ujjain | Speaking on overall infrastructure development in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says," Like there are many good ashrams for sadhus and saints in Haridwar. Similarly, we will continue our work to develop similar ashrams for them in Ujjain. We have taken… pic.twitter.com/JuxPZMlaXx — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

Ujjain is said to be the religious/spiritual capital of Madhya Pradesh. The CM compared MP’s ancient town ‘Ujjain’ with another religiously significant city Haridwar. He took the opportunity to present the government's plans to develop Avantika Nagri friendly for sadhus and saints, similar to Haridwar.

He said, “There are many convenient ashrams for sadhus and saints in Haridwar. The MP government is set to develop similar ashrams for them in Ujjain. We have taken up the task to construct permanent ashrams for all the sadhus & Mahamandleshwars in Ujjain through the Ujjain Development Authority. We are also working on developing overall infrastructure in Ujjain. We have also issued a tender to make Indore-Ujjain road into a 6 lane highway."