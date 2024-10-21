 Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave To Be Held In Rewa On October 23; 5th RIC Under CM Mohan Yadav's Leadership
CM Mohan Yadav stated that this conclave will play a significant role in providing a new direction for the industrial development of Madhya Pradesh and specifically, Vindhya region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
MP Info

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 5th edition of the Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave will be held in Rewa on October 23.

CM Mohan Yadav stated that this conclave will play a significant role in providing a new direction for the industrial development of Madhya Pradesh and specifically, the Vindhya region.

The objective of the conclave is to unlock the hidden possibilities of the Vindhya region and address disparities in industrial growth. It will also bring investment opportunities and serve as a platform for discussion among government officials, industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Top biz groups to attend

Huge industrial and business groups will participate in the investment carnival on October 23. In the conclave, a business promotion centre will be set up for trade and industrial stakeholders, where approximately 16 government and private departments will demonstrate their products, services, and policies. It will help investors and entrepreneurs to understand the process, which in turn makes them to invest.

Special information will also be provided on the state's tourist places, which will attract investors. Moreover, the Handicrafts Development Corporation will talk about new methods on how to market their products.

₹22K Crore investment proposals received in RIC Sagar

Not only these, this conclave will also benefit the entrepreneurs in the agriculture and food processing industries as insights will be provided regarding export opportunities for agricultural products. This will help in facilitating further access to international markets for the state’s agricultural sector.

Union Bank and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will provide information related to banking and finance related services.

Earlier, the 4th edition of the Regional Industry Conclave held in Sagar where the state received investment proposals worth ₹22K Crore.

