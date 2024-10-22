Indore: Crime Against Women On Rise; 1,402 Cases From January To September In 2024, Which Was 1,426 In 2023

Cartoonist Hasan Zaidi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerning revelation, Indore district has seen a rise in crime against women this year as well. The figures released by the police revealed that there was a surge in murder, kidnapping and rape cases in the past three years. The figures also indicated that women are not safe on the roads.

This year, several cases of rape have been reported in the city. In one of these cases, the rape survivor had to move the court to register FIR against the accused. Then, only the police had registered a case against five men. Many cases of molestation with minor girls were also reported this year.

Another shocking incident of gang rape with a woman, who was on night picnic with her Army officer friends at Jam Gate, was reported recently and this incident created panic among people.

A total of 1,358 cases of crime against women were reported in 2022, while 1,426 cases were registered in 2023 in the city. Shockingly, 1,402 cases were reported from January to September this year. According to the figures, the rate of crime against women has increased every year. The cases comprise rape, molestation, murder, attempt to murder, abduction and chain snatching etc.

100% increase in murders

Surprisingly, a significant surge in crime against women was seen till September 2024 when compared to 2023. Six Women were murdered in 2023, while 12 murders cases of women were reported till September 2024 this year. The rape cases were increased by 6.23 per cent. Last year, 257 cases of rape were reported, while 273 rape cases have been reported in seven months of this year, while the abduction cases were increased by 11.64 per cent this year. A surge of 50 per cent was also seen in abetment of suicide.

Infamous incidents

September 11 – A woman was raped by a group of youths near Jam Gate. The woman along with her female friend and two young Army officers was on a night picnic when a group of youths stopped them. The miscreants also robbed them after allegedly raping a woman. In this case, all six accused were arrested.

September 4 – A 22-year-old woman, who along with her friend went to make a social media reel, was allegedly gang raped by two youths in Tejaji Nagar area. According to the police report, the woman and her friend needed help from someone while making the reel and they had called the accused to the spot, where the two accused reached and they raped the woman after attacking her friend.

June 11 – A 34-year-old woman was raped by a man and his friend in a vacant house. The woman was reportedly abducted from the Kanadiya area and later she was taken to a place near Sanwer Road. Five men were booked by the police in connection with the same.