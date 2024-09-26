Tragic! MP Govt Employee & Family Found Dead At Residence; Suicide Note On Wife’s Palm Blames Her Brother

Tragic! Government Employee, Family Found Dead At Residence In Gwalior; Suicide Note On Wife’s Palm Reads ‘My Brother Is Reason Of Our Deaths’ | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A government employee was found dead, along with his wife and son, at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Police recovered a strange suicide note written on the deceased woman’s palm which read, “My brother is the reason of our deaths.”

The incident was reported at Gwalior’s 12 Bigha Colony.

Preliminary investigations by the police and forensic team suggest the government employee first killed his wife and son, and then shot himself to death. The three bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is being carried out.

According to information, Narendra Singh Chauhan (47), his wife Seema Chauhan (42) and son Aditya (22) lived in Bahodapur's 12 Bigha area. Narendra was a contractor with the municipal corporation and affiliated with the RSS. His business was running well, but on Wednesday afternoon, the family's three bodies were found in their room.

It is unclear whether the case is one of murder-suicide or something else, as the police are still investigating.

Statement from family’s cook

Santosh, who had worked as the family’s cook for 10 years, stated that he had prepared dinner on Tuesday evening and left for the day. He also mentioned that he was only allowed to go upstairs when called. On Wednesday, he arrived at his usual time around 10 Am, but was not called upstairs. After waiting until the afternoon, Santosh called Narendra's sister to inform her of the situation, and they decided to try opening the house together.

Investigation Ongoing

According to other family members, there had been ongoing tensions between Narendra and his brother-in-law, which might have led to the incident. Additionally, there were talks of a complaint filed against Chauhan at the municipal corporation, damaging his reputation. However, the police are examining all angles as the investigation continues and trying to uncover the mystery.