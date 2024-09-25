 Pharmacy Students Protest In Gwalior After Student Dies Of Dengue, Denied Sick Leave In College
The protesters claim that the student was denied leave despite being seriously ill, raising concerns about the administration's handling of the situation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Students at a Gwalior university staged a protest on Wednesday after a pharmacy student lost his life to dengue fever. The protesters claim that the student was denied leave despite being seriously ill, raising concerns about the administration's handling of the situation.

The student named Aditya Singh Rajput's death, leaded to the protests from fellow students.

According to information, Aditya was a final-year student, had been suffering from dengue for six days but continued attending classes for fear of missing attendance. Despite repeatedly requesting leave from the university to seek treatment, his requests were denied.

article-image

Students were angry over what they describe as the university's harsh and unreasonable policies. Aditya’s friends reported that he lived in Dindayal Nagar and was worried about falling behind in his studies. The university administration, however, insists that Aditya never informed them about his illness, claiming he had been attending classes and even went out with friends during his illness.

The Vice Chancellor of the university stated that the university does not provide medical leave for students, regardless of their condition. This has raised significant concerns among the student body, who are now demanding that the university management take action and revise its leave policies.

article-image

Following Aditya's death, other students expressed fear about contracting dengue and are calling for more lenient leave policies, especially during health emergencies. They highlight that many other universities and government offices offer medical leave, unlike this university, where even emergencies do not warrant time off. Students have voiced that this strict policy could lead to them missing exams and incurring extra fees.

The tragic incident has sparked a wave of protests at the university, with students demanding justice and a change in the administration's approach to student health and attendance policies.

