VIDEO: Snake Spotted In AC Coach Of Ajmer-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express Train; Passengers Take To Social Media

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a snake was found aboard Ajmer-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express on Wednesday. Panicked, the passengers recorded the video and shared on the social media.

In the viral video, a green-coloured snake was seen hiding itself under the side lower berth.

According to information, the snake was found in train 12182 Dayodaya Express going from Ajmer to Jabalpur. The snake was hiding itself inside the wooden ply of the seat. The presence of snake in the train created panic among the passengers.

The snake was seen in AC A-1 coach. The train had to stop at Kota station. The rescue team waiting on platform number four boarded the train and searched for the snake for almost one and a half hours.

Even after a lot of struggle by the rescue team, the snake could not be caught. Then the passengers were shifted to another coach and train left for Jabalpur. Notably, the snake was not poisonous.

Similar incident has also been reported earlier where a poisonous snake was spotted at Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express. The snake was seen spiraling on the handle between the seats and trying to reach the roof.