The government should stop deceiving and betraying farmers, says Congress

The Congress on Friday said the government should stop "deceiving and betraying" farmers and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to them for insulting those protesting against the recent farm laws by dubbing them as "anti-nationals".

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference that the prime minister is deceiving the farmers by meeting those in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, instead of meeting those protesting in the cold at the doorstep of Delhi.

He said the government should shed arrogance and repeal the three farm laws at the earliest.

The Congress leader's remarks came on a day the prime minister interacted with the farmers of Madhya Pradesh virtually, while stoutly defending the new farm laws and saying those were in the works for decades and the people opposing the legislations now for gaining lost political ground were once votaries to the same reforms.