PM Modi’s Varanasi office put up for sale on OLX for Rs 7.5 crore, 4 held

Varanasi Police have arrested 4 people who were trying to sell Prime Minister's Office on OLX for Rs 7.5 crores.

Speaking to ANI, Varanasi SSP, Amit Kumar Pathak informed that the arrestees had clicked photographs of Prime Minister's Office at Jawahar Nagar Colony in Bhelupur and posted the ad on OLX.

The accused are being questioned and the investigation is underway. The ad has been taken down by the police now.

The advertisement was shared from the ID of a man who identified himself as Laxmikant Ojha. The OLX ad had listed PM Modi’s Parliamentary office in Varanasi as a villa with 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 sqft.