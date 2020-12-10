Bhopal: ‘Bunty and Babli’ fall in police net for duping man of Rs 14 lakh

Bhopal: Police have arrested a couple who used photographs of a model to lure people seeking a match on matrimonial sites. The couple, dubbed as ‘Bunty and Babli’ by the crime branch duped a man of Rs 15 lakh, including gold jewelleries worth Rs 4 lakh.

The couple took money from a man, not only for marriage, but also for a job in the court.

The accused woman Meena Bhatnagar came in contact with a man on a social networking site. Meena used images of a model of Pilibhit on her account. The man fell into the trap and started chatting with the woman, and even proposed to her for marriage.

The woman told the man that she is a magistrate rank officer and her brother a DSP in Nagpur.