'Political opportunism ke naye benchmark': Ranvir Shorey sees both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Arvind Kejriwal

On Thursday, Kejriwal tore the copies of the farm laws and accused the BJP of bringing these laws to get funds for elections. "BJP has made the elections very costly in the last few years. The farm laws have been made by the BJP for getting funds for elections," Kejriwal said.

"BJP leaders say that the farmers could sell their produce at any place in the country. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy in the country is Rs 1,868. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, paddy is being sold at Rs 900-1,000. Where will these farmers sell their produce to earn a good price?" he asked.

"The country's farmers will actually not sell their produce. The industrialists will buy the farm produce in Uttar Pradesh and then sell it at exorbitant prices across the country," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi lashed out at Kejriwal. She said, "Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame when it comes to changing colours within seconds. After notifying one of the farm laws in Delhi, he torn the copies of the Acts in Delhi Assembly today!"