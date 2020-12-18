Ready to talk with 'heads bowed, hands folded', says PM Modi during an address to farmers of MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the farm laws were not brought overnight and even opposition parties advocated such laws but are criticising these reforms now as they are upset because Modi has done it, and said the government was ready "with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility" to allay any concerns over the issue.

The Prime Minister's fresh overtures came during an address to farmers of Madhya Pradesh even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope of resolving the issue of protesting farmers before the new year. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, continued to protest at Delhi borders for more than three weeks as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting agriculturalists refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the newly enacted laws.

"In the last 20-22 years, the Center and the state governments have deliberated on these agriculture reforms in detail. The new agriculture laws have not been drafted overnight but political parties, agriculture experts and progressive farmers have demanded it for a long time," Modi said in his nearly an hour-long address through video conferencing.

He stepped up his attack against the opposition parties, saying "their problem is how Modi has done it and why Modi should get credit for it...I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture." During his address, Modi also talked in detail about various provisions of the new farm laws, including minimum support price (MSP), and said the talk that the new laws will lead to the its scrapping is the "biggest lie ever". "No sane person will accept that MSP will be scrapped. Nothing will be a bigger lie and conspiracy than this", he said and assured that MSP for crops will continue. "Even after all these government's efforts....If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears," Modi added. Farming in India should get modernized in the changed global situation and should not lag behind now as "time cannot wait", Modi said.