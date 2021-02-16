Sidhi Bus Tragedy:Middlemen rule the roost in RTOs, extortions continue at checkpoints in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Transport Department cannot shirk its responsibility for the bus tragedy in Shardapatan village, Sidhi.

The department is at fault, because but for earning money through underhand dealings, the department hardly pays attention to anything else. Agents are ruling the roost in all regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state. It is the agents who get every work done in those offices.

Though the state government has stopped the system of agents, the middlemen are running the RTOs. One can get anything done by greasing the palms of the agents through whom fitness of a bus is checked.

Therefore, they give fitness certificate to those buses that are unfit to run. Agents are seen round the clock outside the RTOs.

As nobody in RTO office pays any attention to common man, all the work is being done through the middlemen. The work related to driving licence, registration of a vehicle and other things are done through agents.

Because the transport department remains busy in extortion, such tragedies as happened in Sidhi generally occur. Neither the transport minister nor the commissioner has inspected the RTOs for long time.