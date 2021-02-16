Madhya Pradesh: 47 killed as packed private bus skids off road and plunges into water-filled canal in Sidhi district

As the bus plunged into the canal, some of the students and other passengers crowding near the door jumped off the vehicle and onto the bank. They raised an alarm and passersby rushed to the site to save the passengers. Some of them called the police. Seven people, including the driver, Balandru Vishwakrma, managed to swim to safety.

Post-mortem examination has been conducted on all the bodies, which have been handed over to the families and next of kin. A magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

‘Rescue teams in action’ : I-G, Rewa Range, Umesh Joga told Free Press that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and district administration were engaged in the rescue work. Till evening, 47 deaths were reported: 37 bodies were found trapped inside the bus, 9 bodies were found floating and one victim died in hospital.

Joga added that four boats had been pressed into operation to spot any survivors in the water. The SPs of the entire range reached the spot and took part in the rescue work.