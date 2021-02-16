Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi Bansagar canal banks awash with tears and wails and tales of woe

BHOPAL: The banks of the Bansagar canal reverberated with the wails of those who had lost their near and dear ones in the bus tragedy. Many of them had lost their speech, and were staring blankly at the ripples of the water in the canal. As the 47 hapless souls met their watery grave in the dark waters of the canal, it killed along with them the hopes of their families and close ones.

One of those who lost their lives in the tragedy was Yogendra Mishra, aged 31 years. He was on his way to join a private bank at Satna. Mishra had got the job after long years of efforts, but fate had other plans in store for him. As he had wanted to reach Satna before 10.30 am, he took the ill-fated bus; an now, he will never come back home again.

One of Yogendra’s friends, Deepak Mishra, told Free Press, “Yogendra — Vikas as we knew him — was very happy as he was going to join a private bank on Tuesday. He had been struggling for years to get employment and, recently, he had got married. Now, he’ll never return home to his wife again — and all for the failure of the transport department in checking illegal transportation.” Deepak alleged that the bus did not have a permit to run on that particular route and whatever permit it had expired some two months ago, but the RTO, Sidhi, had kept his eyes closed.