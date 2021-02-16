Madhya Pradesh: Will the kin of Sidhi Bus accident victims get insurance claim?

BHOPAL: Chances are almost negligible for family members of passengers, who died in the tragic bus accident in Sidhi, to get the insurance claim-they are entitled to.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, the bus insurance covers the passengers travelling in it. The bus owners do get their buses insured but insurance companies accept claims only if all the rules are followed in letter and spirit. A little deviation could deprive them from the insurance claim.

Valid Ticket: First condition to get the insurance claim in bus accidents is to have a valid ticket. Most of the private bus operators do not give tickets and those who provide, the tickets are generally not readable and details on it are not clear. This ground is enough for an insurance company to reject the claim of passengers.

‘Family members of IAS officer Dharma Rao had to contest for insurance claim for seven and a half years after which they got the compensation of Rs 1 crore. Do you think a common man can fight such a tough, technical and legal battle? Asked advocate Shabbir Ahmad.