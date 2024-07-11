MP: Zila Panchayat Meeting Descends Into Chaos Over Delay In Carrying Out Development Works In Their Areas

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The general administration meeting and general meeting of the Zila Panchayat descended into chaos on Wednesday as president, vice president, and members expressed their anger over the 'attitude' of Chief Executive Officer Rituraj Singh.

The members also expressed their displeasure over the delay in carrying out development works in their areas. They were also not happy with sanctions being granted to road construction without taking them into confidence.

Zila panchayat president, deputy president and other members brought Censure motion against the CEO and later also called on the panchayat minister Prahlad Patel to bring the matter to his notice.

Read Also ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

In the general meeting of Zila Panchayat, CEO Singh did not come to the meeting hall and instead called the Zila Panchayat members to his chamber. When the CEO did not turn up to the meeting for half-an-hour, the members started raising slogans and boycotted the meeting.

While in the meeting of the general administration, the angry members brought a censure motion against the CEO. It is learnt that the Zila Panchayat members called on panchayat minister Prahlad Patel to apprise him of the development.

The CEO, too, is learnt to have brought the matter into the notice of the collector.

Meanwhile, taking exception to the behavior of Zila Panchayat members, the employees of the collectorate staged a protest on office premises.

The discord

Rituraj Singh, CEO Zila Panchayat, talking to Free Press claimed that husbands of a few women panchayat members who were present in the meeting created the ruckus and disrupted the meeting. Next date of meeting will be decided soon, he added.

Vinay Singh Mehar, Zila Panchayat member, told Free Press that the key issue of the discord is that works are being carried out in the panchayat without the knowledge of the president Ramkunwar Gurjar. Numerous roads were sanctioned without taking him into confidence. Besides, the panchayat members are facing the ire of the public as no development work is taking place in their areas, he added.