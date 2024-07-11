MP: Amarwara By Poll Sees 78% Turnout, Counting Of Votes On Saturday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 78.71 % of the electorate exercised their franchise in Amarwara assembly seat (ST) by poll in Chhindwara district on Wednesday.†In the 2023 polls, Amarwara had recorded 88.63 per cent polling

Polling passed off peacefully; till 6 pm, 78.71 % voters cast their votes. The men voting percentage was 80 while 77.40 % women voters exercised their franchise. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday. The assembly byelection became necessary after three-time Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah crossed over to the BJP in March this year.

A total of nine candidates were in the fray, but the main contest was between the BJP's Kamlesh Shah, Congress's Dheeran Shah Invati and GGP Devraman Bhalavi.

The voting started at a slow pace but as the day progressed, voters started to make a beeline outside the voting centers. By evening hours, a large number of voters turned up to cast the vote. By 9 am, the voting percentage was 16.9 % and at 11 am, it soared to 36.81 %. At 3 pm, the voting percentage was 66.58 % and by 5 pm, it grew to 72.89.

Total 332 polling centres were made for polling and tight security arrangements were ensured. The total number of voters in Amarwara is 2, 57,866 including 1, 29, 372 men and 1,28,492 females.