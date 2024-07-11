MP Monsoon Watch: Rain Lashes Parts Of MP, More Showers Expected Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parts of Madhya Pradesh received light rains while Gohad, Petlawad and Jabra were lashed by moderate rain in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The meteorological department forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, in few pockets of the state. This weather pattern is attributed to a cyclonic system that exists over Eastern Rajasthan and under its influence rainfall is likely in several places of the state. So far, there is no heavy rainfall on the cards.

A spell of moderate rain also drenched a few parts of Bhopal on Wednesday. The forecast of weather department says that rainfall is likely to take place in few places of Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Rewa, Mhowganj, Satna, Panna, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Maihar districts.

Read Also ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Rainfall is also likely in sundry parts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehora, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Sidhi, Anup Nagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar etc.

Few places of Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara are also likely to record rainfall.

Thunder storm accompanied by rains are likely to occur in some places of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Rajgarh, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Gwalior, Datia, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh etc.

Place Rain in mm

Gohad 85

Petlawad 56.2

Jabra 52

Sailana 40

Kukshi 38

Sardarpur 34.2

Badwah 34

Mehgaon 32

Amarkantak 18.2