MP Shocker: Woman and Two Sons Murdered, Husband's Body Found On Railway Tracks In Satna

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident a woman and her two sons were found murdered in their rented house in the Nazirabad area of Satna. Moreover, her husband's body was recovered from the railway tracks.

The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday morning when the landlady, Chanda, noticed no movement from the family and went to inspect. To her shock, inside the house she found the bodies of the woman and two children. She immediately informed the authorities and police arrived on the scene.

DIG Saket Pandey indicated that the initial investigation points towards a family dispute. Further details are expected to emerge by the evening.

According to information, the victims are identified as Rajesh alias Kaidi Prajapati, his wife Sangeeta (28) and her sons Nikhil (8) and Hrithik (6). According to sources, Rakesh Chaudhary, originally from Tighra village, was a laborer in Satna. He had rented a room near the Hardaul Baba Temple.

Chanda, the landlady, mentioned that the family had sought temporary shelter and planned to find a permanent place soon. The previous evening, the couple had returned around 8 PM and were last seen alive.

Husband's body found on railway tracks

GRP found a decapitated and mutilated body on the railway tracks, which was later identified as Rakesh Chaudhary. SP Gupta stated that the initial assessment of the scene suggests murder.