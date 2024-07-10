MP Minister Prahlad Patel’s PRO Hangs Self; Had Argument With Husband Last Night |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another suicide case was reported in capital Bhopal on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday in which, a female Public Relations Officer of Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel’s office, died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Pooja Thapak, posted in Madhya Pradesh Government's Panchayat and Rural Development department.

According to information, Pooja Thapak was married and lived with her husband and family in Saket Nagar area in the state capital. She was working as an assistant director and handling communication and public relations of state rural department.

Pooja found hanging in her residence in Saket Nagar

According to Govindpura police, Pooja had an argument with her husband on Tuesday night. She was found hanging on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday However, this has not been confirmed as her reason behind taking such an extreme step.

On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and registered a case. Also, her body has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal for the postmortem. More details will be revealed once the report is released. The investigation is currently underway and the reason behind Pooja’s extreme step is yet yo be ascertained.