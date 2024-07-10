MP Updates: 5 Dead, 6 Critical In Car Crash In Narmadapuram; Lightning Kills 13 Buffaloes In Morena

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons in their twenties were killed and six others injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with a tree in the wee hours of Wednesday in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Pachlavara village when the victims were returning to Pipariya town in the district after attending a marriage function in Sadia village, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sovit Rajput (20), Aman Malviya (21), Pradumya Agrawal (22), Mayank Chourasia (22) and Shreyansh Jain (23), Pipariya police station's Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ganesh Rai said.

The six injured persons were referred to the Narmadapuram district hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered and investigation into the incident was underway. (PTI)

13 buffaloes found dead in river due to lightning strike

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 buffaloes lost their lives due to natural lightning in Morena district on Tuesday. The incident occurred in a pond near Kheri Wala Hanuman temple of Gajadhar Ka Pura village in Tentara Gram Panchayat of Morena district.

According to information, on Tuesday, the buffaloes were present inside a pond to which they go to daily. However, while they were inside the pond it was raining heavily. At the same time, lightning struck in the sky with thunder and fell on the buffaloes. Due to this incident, all the 13 buffaloes present in the pond died in agony.

As soon as the lightning struck with a loud sound, the people of the village also got scared and rushed to the pond to save the cattles. But, by the time they reached, all of them had already died. Later, they took out the bodies of all the buffaloes from the pond. (FP News Service)