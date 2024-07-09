MP Shocker: Man Shoots Down Brother In Gwalior Over Argument In Family Function

Representational photo | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly shot down his cousin following an argument during a family event in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened Monday late at night, a few metres away from the venue, when everyone was busy with the ceremony.

Upon receiving news of the incident, SP Dharmveer Singh and other senior police officers arrived at the scene. Given the tense and fearful atmosphere, a large police force has been deployed to maintain order.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Dullapur area under the Gola Ka Mandir police station's jurisdiction of Gwalior district. The deceased is identified as Narottam Gurjar, a resident of Dullapur. The accused has been identified as his cousin brother, Lokendra Gurjar. Both the brothers resided in close proximity of each other.

On Monday night, the whole family, including the accused and the victim were attending a family function in the Lashkar area of the district. During the celebration, an argument broke out between Lokendra and Narottam. Although people at the event intervened and calmed the situation, the tension remained. By around 11:30 PM, everyone continued to participate in the ceremony.

Shot targeted at brother's neck

Soon after leaving the family function, Narottam reached his residence and to his shock, his brother, Lokendra was sitting on the nearby well with a licensed rifle in his hand.

Lokendra ambushed him and started firing indiscriminately. One bullet pierced Narottam's neck, causing him to collapse in a pool of blood. Hearing the gunshots and Narottam's screams, family members rushed out, but the assailant fled the scene. The family immediately took the injured Narottam to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.