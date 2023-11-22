MP Weather Update: State Feels The Chills As Day & Night Temperatures Drop By 2º Celsius; Pachmarhi Coldest

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold nights and mild sunlight are the new commons as Madhya Pradesh steps into winter season. A few days before the expected impact of Western Disturbances, the day and night temperatures have shown a slight drop in various districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Bhopal was recorded to be 28 degrees Celsius whereas it was 27 degrees in Indore. Also, both the Ujjain and Jabalpur temperatures were recorded to be 27 degrees.

On Tuesday, the temperature of these 4 districts was around 30 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi The Coolest

Apart from these, hill station Pachmarhi is having the coldest night these days. It recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees on Tuesday night. The highest night temperature in the state was 19.4 degrees in Narsinghpur. In more than 10 cities the night temperature has been 15 or less.

Rains Predicted In Month End

According to the Meteorological Department, Western Disturbances are reaching North India on November 25, which is going to affect Madhya Pradesh as well. And the system is expected to be strong.

If it rains, it will be the first rain of MP’s winter season. Meteorologist and forecast in-charge Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that light rain would be experienced in many districts of the western parts like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain.

In Brief:

It may be cloudy in the state on November 25th.

Indore-Ujjain division to be impacted on 26-27 November.

Possibility of rain in western Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal on 27-28 November.

About Other Districts

Malajkhand of Balaghat district was the coldest during the day. The maximum temperature recorded here was 26.8 degrees.

The mercury was recorded at 30.3 degrees in the capital Bhopal, 28.3 degrees in Indore, 28.4 degrees in Gwalior, 29.5 degrees in Ujjain and 28.8 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur.

Also, the mercury also remained below 30 degrees in Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Betul, Dhar, Raisen, Ratlam, Shivpuri.