 Madhya Pradesh: India Vs Afghanistan T20 Match To Be Held In Indore On Jan 14; Young Players To Be Fielded
India might field a team of young player against Afghanistan as the team has go to a tour of South Africa prior to the T20 series.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): New year 2024 is going to begin with a great enthusiasm for cricket lovers, especially for Indoreans as the ‘men in blue’ is scheduled to play one of the three T-20 matches against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in January 2024. 

On Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board released the schedule of the T-20 series of the year 2024. The team will play a series of three T-20 matches against the Afghanistan team in the month of January. The second match of the series would be held in Indore on January 14, i.e. on the occasion of Makarsankranti. 

Out of three matches, the first match is scheduled to be held in Mohali, Punjab. The second match will be played in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and the third match will be played in Bengaluru of Karnataka. 

India Can Field A Young Team

According to sports experts, India might field a team of young players against Afghanistan, as before this series, team India has to go on a tour of South Africa, where the team would be playing the series of all formats.

In such a situation, the full strength team will be occupied on tour of South Africa. Therefore, the selectors can give rest to the senior players on this first home assignment of the year. 

After the series against Afghans, Team India has to play a two-month long series of 5 test matches against England. The series against Africa and England are important from the point of view of the World Test Championship.

