MP Elections 2023: No Break For CM Shivraj As He Campaigns For BJP In Rajasthan After Polling Ends In MP

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when assembly election candidates are enjoying the break relaxing after voting ended for all 230 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is still caught in poll mode. He constantly remains busy either in meeting party leaders or some other work.

#WATCH | Following voting in Madhya Pradesh, state BJP leaders meet in Bhopal, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "We held discussions with the candidates and also preparations for the counting day." pic.twitter.com/WS0KKQ9w9k — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Moreover, on Wednesday, he reached election-bound Rajasthan to do canvassing for the BJP candidates. It is learnt that he will hold public meetings in Devli and Hindoli assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. He will also campaign for BJP candidates in Rajasthan on Thursday as well.

On Tuesday night, Shivraj had a meeting in Bhopal with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP State President VD Sharma and other party officials. He held discussion on overall voting percentage of Madhya Pradesh which is highest so far and also tried to know about the preparations of BJP for the vote counting day.

Along with this, Shivraj and VD Sharma also talked about the organisation-related works which need to be carried out after the election result is declared. Before this, CM had conducted a review meeting at Mantralaya to ensure that there shall be no shortage of fertilizer during the ongoing rabi season.