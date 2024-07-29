MP Weather Update: Sluice Gates Of Dams Open As Heavy Rains Lash State; Alert Issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon continues to influence weather across Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal experienced light rain with fog on Monday morning. In Ujjain, temples along the Shipra River were submerged, and Shajapur faced flooding, causing water to enter homes and shops.

In response to the heavy rains, authorities opened two gates of the Sanjay Sagar Dam in Vidisha. In Betul, five gates of the Satpura Dam and two gates of the Paras Doh Dam were opened to release excess water. The gates of the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur were scheduled to open at 2 PM on Monday.

An alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Jabalpur and seven other districts on Monday. While heavy rain is expected to pause on Tuesday, a strong weather system is anticipated to activate across the state starting July 31, potentially soaking the entire region.

Rainfall Statistics Across Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has received 7% more rainfall than average so far. Rivers like the Narmada are swelling, particularly in the western part of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and the Gwalior-Chambal divisions, which have seen 10% more rainfall than usual.

In contrast, the eastern regions, including the Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions, have experienced 4% more rainfall. Notably, the districts in the Jabalpur division, such as Seoni, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, and Balaghat, have recorded the highest rainfall. Bhopal division has also been significantly impacted by heavy rains.

Rainfall Distribution on Sunday

The heavy rain primarily affected areas like Sanwer, Gautampura, and Depalpur, while urban regions experienced mostly light to moderate showers, with occasional heavy downpours. In the last 24 hours, Indore received 2.5 inches of rain, similar to the rainfall recorded on July 13. The recent showers have provided significant relief from the humidity. This month, Indore has accumulated 10 inches of rain, with 4 inches recorded in June.

Forecast for the next three days:-

July 30: Light rains and showers are expected in major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Showers can be expected in the districts of Guna, Shivpuri, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Seoni, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, and Balaghat

July 31: Heavy rains can be seen in the districts of Guna, Shivpuri, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Seoni, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol and Narmadapuram.

While, Indore, Gwalior and the rest of the districts can expect light to medium showers.

August 1: Light rains and showers are expected in major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Heavy rains can be seen in the districts of Guna, Shivpuri, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Seoni, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol and Narmadapuram.