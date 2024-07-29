MP: More Than 350 Schools In State Closed For Now, Teachers Shifted To Other Schools

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 350 schools in Bhopal and other areas of the state have been closed due to a lack of student enrolment. Despite having teacher' s appointed, their classrooms in these schools remain empty. The directorate of public instructions (DPI), however, said that the schools were not permanently closed and only teachers were transferred to other schools.

Teachers assigned to these schools are being reassigned to schools where there are a lot of students. This process began on Friday, based on the enrolment data collected since April 1. Over the past two months, no new enrolments have been recorded in nearly 350 schools in the state.

Consequently, the process of transferring these teachers to schools where they are needed has started at the district level.

The district education department called a meeting with the teachers and provided them with a list of available schools. Teachers were given the option to select their preferred schools. Those who attended the meeting are being assigned to the schools of their choice. For those who did not attend, the department will decide their new assignments.

"The schools are not permanently closed, only teachers were transferred to other schools. The department will take further action regarding the empty schools," said Dharmendra Sharma, deputy director, DPI