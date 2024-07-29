 Indore Shocker: Man Hangs Self While On Video Call With Wife; Father Alleges Daughter-In-Law Did Not Stop His Son
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man died by hanging himself while on video call with his wife in Indore. The incident happened on Sunday evening under Pardeshipura police station area.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manoj Nirmal, a resident of Pardeshipura. He was a courier delivery boy.

'Wife did not stop him from hanging'

His father Ramlal alleged that Manoj was talking to his wife Jaishree on video call but she did not stop him from hanging himself. Even, she recorded the entire incident and did not inform his family members. When his younger brother went to his room, Manoj was found hanging.

He further said that Manoj had come home after finishing his work and had taken early dinner. He went to his room and made a video call to his wife who was at her maternal home in Nagda. His wife has been living at her maternal home for the last four months due to a domestic dispute between the couple.

Wife left for 'mayka' over dispute with husband

Earlier, she had also gone to maternal home and did not come for a year. The couple had a one and half-year-old boy and she did not want his boy to be with his grandparents. The couple used to have disputes over the same.

The police began a probe into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

