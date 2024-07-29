VIDEO: Man Caught On Camera Shooting Four Dogs With Air Gun; One Canine Dies In The Incident

Snapshots from the video |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident came to light in the city on Saturday when a merciless man fired shots at four dogs with an air gun, resulting in the death of one and leaving three injured. The tragic incident happened at Singapore Township under Lasudia police station area on Saturday evening.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a crippled dog dragging itself as its legs were injured when a man arrived on a bike and began talking with another person. Suddenly, he pulled out his air gun, tried to hit the dog with the gun’s butt and then fired shots at the dog. Three persons were standing at the spot, but neither tried to stop the miscreant nor came to the rescue of the dog.

In another footage, the accused was seen running behind the dog, aiming to shoot it. A case was registered against the accused for animal cruelty on the complaint of Priyanshu Jain from People for Animals NGO and the accused is at large till filing of this report. According to the police, Jain mentioned in her complaint that she received information that one Pankaj Bageshwar of Singapore Township fired shots at four dogs, resulting in the death of one and injuring the other three.

One Bhagesh Verma, living in the same locality, saw the entire incident and it was captured on CCTV footage, she added in her complaint. The police registered a case against accused Pankaj Bageshwar under Section 325 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both) of BNS and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and began a search for the accused.

Similar incidents reported earlier also

Similar incidents have also been reported earlier in the city in which dogs were beaten to death. On March 23, a stray dog was brutally beaten to death with sticks by an individual for allegedly barking, causing disturbances in the locality under Annapurna police station area. Here, a youth named Vikas mercilessly beat the stray dog resulting in its death.