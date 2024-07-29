Feline Loss In MP: State Loses 25 Tigers This Year; Territorial Fight Estimated Reason

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has lost 25 tigers this year. The wildlife enthusiasts said more steps were needed to protect them and their habitat.

According to National Tiger Conservation Authority, highest number of tiger deaths have taken place in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve area. At least nine out of 25 tigers died in Bandhavgarh, which has the highest population of tigers. The authorities said most fatalities are due to territorial fights as area is falling short of tigers' growing numbers.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said unnatural deaths of tigers should be contained in Madhya Pradesh. 'For last 14 years, Madhya Pradesh has remained top in country in tiger deaths. Worse, conviction rate of poachers is poor. Moreover, accountability of forest officials is not fixed in tiger mortality case,' he added.

In last tiger census, Madhya Pradesh was declared a tiger state with 785 tigers.

Explore solutions

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) HS Pabla has expressed the need to review tiger management methods as tiger density is increasing with expansion of cities.

Before any major peril emerges, solutions should be explored so that wildlife does not become a problem, he said. 'Search ways to keep stripped animals away from people,' he added.

No poaching

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve assistant director Prakash Kumar said, 'Bandhavgarh has the highest tiger density. Hence the territorial fights between them takes place, which sometimes prove fatal. But there is no poaching incident.'